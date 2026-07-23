Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Acquires Shares of 54,247 Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 54,247 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 39.2% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 9,454 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,666 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $17,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Northern Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Trust this week:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $178.66 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.44. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $191.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by $1.52. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Northern Trust's payout ratio is 33.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David W. Fox, Jr. sold 19,987 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.16, for a total transaction of $3,321,039.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,088,582.08. This trade represents a 51.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clive Bellows sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $462,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,369.34. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,251 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northern Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Northern Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Northern Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $178.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation NASDAQ: NTRS is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company's core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust's product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

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