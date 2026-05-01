Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Boosts Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,764 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,970 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned 0.17% of Planet Fitness worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Planet Fitness from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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