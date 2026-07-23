Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Buys Shares of 189,850 Intel Corporation $INTC

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 189,850 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $8,378,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc increased its position in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $515.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.51 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.77.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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