Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,008 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 142,504 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Argus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of CMG opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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