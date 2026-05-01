Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Has $12 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,657 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 223.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Verisk Analytics

Here are the key news stories impacting Verisk Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded VRSK to "Overweight" and raised its price target to $230 (about a 24.7% upside vs. the current price), which could attract buyer interest and support a rebound. Benzinga

JPMorgan upgraded VRSK to "Overweight" and raised its price target to $230 (about a 24.7% upside vs. the current price), which could attract buyer interest and support a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: Verisk reported $1.82 EPS vs. $1.76 expected and revenue of $782.6M vs. ~$771M consensus, driven by strong demand for analytics in underwriting and claims (margin expansion noted). That beat is a clear positive fundamental catalyst. Reuters

Q1 results beat expectations: Verisk reported $1.82 EPS vs. $1.76 expected and revenue of $782.6M vs. ~$771M consensus, driven by strong demand for analytics in underwriting and claims (margin expansion noted). That beat is a clear positive fundamental catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Verisk declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share (record June 15; payable June 30), yielding roughly 1.1% — supportive for income‑oriented investors.

Verisk declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share (record June 15; payable June 30), yielding roughly 1.1% — supportive for income‑oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: The company completed a divestiture of its Verisk Marketing Solutions business (now rebranded InfutorData by buyer ActiveProspect). This trims non‑core operations and clarifies strategic focus, but is not a near‑term earnings driver. PR Newswire

The company completed a divestiture of its Verisk Marketing Solutions business (now rebranded InfutorData by buyer ActiveProspect). This trims non‑core operations and clarifies strategic focus, but is not a near‑term earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on segment performance and management commentary (useful for modeling revenue cadence and margin drivers). Slide Deck / Press Release

Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on segment performance and management commentary (useful for modeling revenue cadence and margin drivers). Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at $7.45–$7.75, which is essentially in line with — but not clearly above — Street expectations (consensus ~7.61). Some investors may view the guidance as conservative or lacking upside, which can limit upside momentum after the Q1 beat. GlobeNewswire

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $184.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.70 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $190.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verisk Analytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.20.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $68,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,654.88. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verisk Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verisk Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Verisk Analytics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here