Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Has $193.99 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,290 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.8% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $193,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $195,267,000 after buying an additional 292,547 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,200 shares of company stock worth $2,215,100 and have sold 3,055 shares worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $90.75 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $139.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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