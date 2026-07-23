Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 35,164 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $730,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $346,457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 334.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $188,237,000 after purchasing an additional 580,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 114.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,011 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $248,243,000 after purchasing an additional 526,508 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 115.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 874,918 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $220,051,000 after purchasing an additional 468,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $192.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $300.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $234.87.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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