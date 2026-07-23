Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Has $5.04 Million Position in Aramark $ARMK

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,260 shares of the company's stock after selling 147,695 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Aramark were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,894,503 shares of the company's stock worth $917,789,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Aramark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,195,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $670,702,000 after buying an additional 128,199 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,357,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,901,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,860,010 shares of the company's stock worth $326,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,046 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aramark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,177,184 shares of the company's stock worth $290,962,000 after acquiring an additional 868,900 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. Aramark has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aramark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Aramark from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Aramark from $63.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aramark from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aramark

Aramark Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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