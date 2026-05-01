Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Has $66.71 Million Stock Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab reduced its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,977 shares of the company's stock after selling 444,254 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned approximately 0.57% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $66,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company's stock worth $446,817,000 after buying an additional 1,152,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company's stock worth $473,941,000 after buying an additional 1,028,779 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,272,839 shares of the company's stock worth $305,192,000 after buying an additional 809,890 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 38.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,411,459 shares of the company's stock worth $260,028,000 after buying an additional 672,122 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:BJ opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.54 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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