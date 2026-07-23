Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Has $7.84 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,137 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Intuit were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.84.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Article link

Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts.

Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Article link

Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Morgan Stanley’s cautious coverage and lowered expectations added to the pressure on Intuit and other software names, reinforcing concerns about near-term sentiment. Article link

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $284.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.75. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here