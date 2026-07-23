Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Invests $7.59 Million in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 310,506 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $7,586,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

See Also

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