Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,256,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,915,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,726,308,000 after buying an additional 3,423,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,353,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,147,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,781 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,297,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,878,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $307,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,996 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Trending Headlines about Ingersoll Rand

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Ingersoll Rand (IR) , including higher estimates for Q2 2027, Q4 2027, and full-year FY2027 EPS. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by signaling stronger future operating performance and valuation upside.

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for , including higher estimates for Q2 2027, Q4 2027, and full-year FY2027 EPS. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by signaling stronger future operating performance and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note highlighted Ingersoll Rand’s strong earnings surprise history and suggested the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next report, which may bolster investor confidence ahead of results. Will Ingersoll (IR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Another Zacks note highlighted Ingersoll Rand’s strong earnings surprise history and suggested the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next report, which may bolster investor confidence ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch notes that Ingersoll Rand has been underperforming some competitors on a relative basis in recent sessions, even though the shares have been moving higher overall. Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

MarketWatch notes that has been underperforming some competitors on a relative basis in recent sessions, even though the shares have been moving higher overall. Neutral Sentiment: A similar MarketWatch report said the stock underperformed peers on Monday, suggesting recent gains have not yet translated into clear outperformance versus the broader industrial group. Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

See Also

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