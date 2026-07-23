Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 314,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,278,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 66,054 shares of the company's stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,585,791 shares of the company's stock worth $252,408,000 after purchasing an additional 103,505 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.07.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.0%

KDP opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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