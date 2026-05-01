Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Purchases 30,022 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,734 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Home Depot were worth $121,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $329.22 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $315.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.27 and a 200-day moving average of $359.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here