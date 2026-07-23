Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,172 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $5,633,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,275,165,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock valued at $912,705,000 after buying an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after buying an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Adobe by 566.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 820,823 shares of the software company's stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 697,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $167,494,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $271.30.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $218.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company's fifty day moving average is $227.72 and its 200-day moving average is $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $376.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: CLSA initiated coverage on Adobe with a “moderate buy” rating and a $300 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

CLSA initiated coverage on Adobe with a rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: One article highlighted Adobe’s growth profile and argued the stock may still offer value despite the selloff, suggesting some investors see the pullback as overdone. Zacks

One article highlighted Adobe’s and argued the stock may still offer value despite the selloff, suggesting some investors see the pullback as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe is continuing to add AI features, including multiple AI tools in its experimental camera app, which shows ongoing product innovation but is not yet a clear near-term revenue catalyst. MSN

Adobe is continuing to add AI features, including multiple AI tools in its experimental camera app, which shows ongoing product innovation but is not yet a clear near-term revenue catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s chief people officer sold a small number of shares for tax withholding, a routine insider transaction that does not by itself signal a major change in outlook. The Motley Fool

The company’s chief people officer sold a small number of shares for tax withholding, a routine insider transaction that does not by itself signal a major change in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe to underweight and cut its price target to $240 from $365, citing concerns about free-tier offerings pressuring subscriptions, leadership changes, and AI monetization risks. Yahoo Finance

Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe to and cut its price target to from $365, citing concerns about free-tier offerings pressuring subscriptions, leadership changes, and AI monetization risks. Negative Sentiment: Another analyst note said Adobe’s roughly 40% decline from its 52-week high reflects AI monetization doubts , slower near-term ARR growth, and uncertainty around leadership strategy. Zacks

Another analyst note said Adobe’s roughly 40% decline from its 52-week high reflects , slower near-term ARR growth, and uncertainty around leadership strategy. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary this week also tied Adobe’s weakness to AI-related competitive pressure across software stocks, keeping sentiment cautious. Financial Post

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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