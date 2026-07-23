Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 151.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $377.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $461.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.00 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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