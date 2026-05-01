Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Raises Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,146 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 2.3% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned 0.16% of McKesson worth $157,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,104,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,929,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,750,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,447,110,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681,321 shares of the company's stock worth $2,071,428,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,394,699 shares of the company's stock worth $1,850,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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McKesson Trading Down 0.9%

MCK stock opened at $815.20 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $637.00 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $894.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $859.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,012.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $972.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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