Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Reduces Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,836 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,123 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned about 0.13% of Zscaler worth $46,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,424 shares of the company's stock worth $2,569,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 76,352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $677,173,000 after acquiring an additional 97,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,228,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $667,682,000 after acquiring an additional 193,281 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $576,083,000 after acquiring an additional 741,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.74.

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Zscaler Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -311.14 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.Zscaler's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $321,491.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,208,079.97. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,488 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $389,595.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,633,400.54. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report).

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