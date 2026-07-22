Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Sells 2,743,536 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab trimmed its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,406,061 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,743,536 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned 0.09% of Blue Owl Capital worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 132,637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,215 shares of the company's stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 787,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,123,000 after buying an additional 172,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,880,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,806,000 after buying an additional 950,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.10 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.16.

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Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE OWL opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Blue Owl Capital's payout ratio is presently 766.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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