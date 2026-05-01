Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Sells 60,184 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369,404 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,184 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises about 2.4% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned about 0.06% of CocaCola worth $165,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in CocaCola by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock worth $136,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company's stock worth $690,311,000 after purchasing an additional 198,886 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $339.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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