Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Sells 8,752 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 874.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,590,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $694.14.

View Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $650.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $626.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $483.02 and a 52-week high of $693.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.Teledyne Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Teledyne Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teledyne beat Wall Street expectations for Q2, reporting non-GAAP EPS of $6.28 versus estimates near $5.79 and revenue of $1.66 billion versus the $1.58 billion consensus, signaling broad-based demand across the business. Article Title

Teledyne beat Wall Street expectations for Q2, reporting versus estimates near $5.79 and versus the $1.58 billion consensus, signaling broad-based demand across the business. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $24.45-$24.65 and guided Q3 EPS to $6.05-$6.15 , both above analyst expectations, which supports the case for continued earnings momentum. Article Title

The company also to and guided Q3 EPS to , both above analyst expectations, which supports the case for continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record quarterly orders, sales, and operating profit , along with strong cash generation, suggesting the business is performing well beyond just the headline earnings beat. Article Title

Management highlighted , along with strong cash generation, suggesting the business is performing well beyond just the headline earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted the stock may already reflect a rich valuation, which could limit upside if growth slows, but that concern appears secondary today to the strong results and improved guidance. Article Title

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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