Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Trims Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,329 shares of the company's stock after selling 135,507 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zscaler alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,569,357,000 after buying an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,582,897 shares of the company's stock worth $580,945,000 after acquiring an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company's stock worth $578,576,000 after acquiring an additional 777,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,604 shares of the company's stock worth $525,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,783,000 after acquiring an additional 98,140 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $397,748.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,769,943.38. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $363,865.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,038 shares in the company, valued at $43,370,294.34. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Down 0.7%

Zscaler stock opened at $148.72 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.83, a PEG ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The firm's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zscaler, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zscaler wasn't on the list.

While Zscaler currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here