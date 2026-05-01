Danske Bank A S Acquires 27,692 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,538 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace worth $98,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $243.29 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.71 and a 1-year high of $267.31. The company has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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