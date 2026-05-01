Danske Bank A S Acquires 33,770 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,341 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned 0.09% of CRH worth $71,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 24.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,269,271 shares of the construction company's stock worth $272,086,000 after purchasing an additional 448,860 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth about $4,491,000. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CRH by 21.2% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 663,774 shares of the construction company's stock worth $80,735,000 after buying an additional 116,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 36.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 77.5% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.54.

Read Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of CRH opened at $118.46 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average is $117.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $86.82 and a 12-month high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here