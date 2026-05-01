Danske Bank A S Acquires 38,780 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,206 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $90,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in Stryker by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 107 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $421.11.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:SYK opened at $314.64 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $311.31 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $345.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Key Headlines Impacting Stryker

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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