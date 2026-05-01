Danske Bank A S Acquires 40,091 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,622 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $155,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,049 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,068 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,899,000 after acquiring an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

IBM stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $220.72 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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