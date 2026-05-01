Danske Bank A S Buys 152,423 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Danske Bank A S grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,184 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 152,423 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned 0.10% of Adobe worth $139,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $246.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

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Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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