Danske Bank A S Buys 1,644,945 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Danske Bank A S increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 3,538.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691,433 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,644,945 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.27% of ONEOK worth $124,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 24.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,769,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $566,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,042 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 292.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,558,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $127,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,222,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,634,932,000 after purchasing an additional 711,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $396,462,000 after purchasing an additional 703,834 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 47.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,998,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $145,847,000 after purchasing an additional 642,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ONEOK

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ONEOK from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut ONEOK from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.06.

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ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $95.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business's 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.29%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Featured Stories

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