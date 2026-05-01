Danske Bank A S Buys 200,730 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Danske Bank A S raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615,129 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 200,730 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up approximately 0.6% of Danske Bank A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Danske Bank A S owned 0.08% of CocaCola worth $252,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in CocaCola by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CocaCola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock worth $136,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in CocaCola by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company's stock worth $690,311,000 after acquiring an additional 198,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.27.

View Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola Trading Down 0.0%

CocaCola stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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