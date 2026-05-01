Danske Bank A S Buys 34,605 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,996 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 34,605 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $86,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,065 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $269.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.33. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $274.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here