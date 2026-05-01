Danske Bank A S Buys 40,695 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Danske Bank A S grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,347 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $106,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Arista, citing stronger outlook — a direct fundamental upgrade that supports higher stock expectations. Erste Group Raises Estimates

Erste Group raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Arista, citing stronger outlook — a direct fundamental upgrade that supports higher stock expectations. Positive Sentiment: Multiple peers reported results showing robust cloud/AI and data‑center demand — a sector-level tailwind for Arista’s product demand (examples: Microsoft, KLA, Bandwidth, Qualcomm). Strong peer results reduce execution risk for ANET’s growth story. Microsoft Q3 KLA Q3 Bandwidth Q1 Qualcomm Q2

Multiple peers reported results showing robust cloud/AI and data‑center demand — a sector-level tailwind for Arista’s product demand (examples: Microsoft, KLA, Bandwidth, Qualcomm). Strong peer results reduce execution risk for ANET’s growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street consensus remains a Buy on ANET, which supports investor interest but may already be priced in; the articles caution that consensus ratings can be overly optimistic. Analyst Consensus

Wall Street consensus remains a Buy on ANET, which supports investor interest but may already be priced in; the articles caution that consensus ratings can be overly optimistic. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note ANET is outpacing many tech peers year‑to‑date, reinforcing momentum narratives but also highlighting that much upside may reflect sector leadership rather than new company-specific drivers. ANET vs Peers

Coverage pieces note ANET is outpacing many tech peers year‑to‑date, reinforcing momentum narratives but also highlighting that much upside may reflect sector leadership rather than new company-specific drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Options and income‑generation articles (cash‑secured puts, using puts around earnings) signal elevated near‑term volatility expectations around ANET’s upcoming results — useful for tactical traders but not a direct company fundamental change. Options Strategy MSN: Using Puts

Options and income‑generation articles (cash‑secured puts, using puts around earnings) signal elevated near‑term volatility expectations around ANET’s upcoming results — useful for tactical traders but not a direct company fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: High valuation (premium P/E) and dependence on continued AI/cloud capex create downside risk if macro or capex trends cool; analyst upgrades and “Buy” consensus raise the bar for future earnings. See cautionary notes about over‑optimistic analyst recommendations. Analyst Caution

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of ANET opened at $172.79 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.80 and a 12-month high of $179.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.76. The stock has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $4,558,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,848,301.44. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,427,959. Insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here