Danske Bank A S Buys 4,192 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $85,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,843,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,959,166,000 after buying an additional 169,073 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,284,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,247 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $254,926,000 after buying an additional 114,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,046,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total value of $1,379,021.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,441,918.40. The trade was a 36.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,940. This represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock worth $9,891,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Parker-Hannifin

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $910.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $948.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $900.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $595.71 and a 1 year high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.Parker-Hannifin's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,000.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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