Danske Bank A S Buys 64,959 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,472 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,959 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $120,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $135.50 and put the stock on an "-overweight" rating, implying further upside and reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $135.50 and put the stock on an "-overweight" rating, implying further upside and reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group boosted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Citi (higher earnings outlook supports valuation and buy-side sentiment). Read More.

Erste Group boosted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Citi (higher earnings outlook supports valuation and buy-side sentiment). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Senior hiring and expansion moves: Citi appointed JPMorgan’s Shukla as head of Asia infrastructure and hired senior coverage leaders (Potts) while targeting senior hires in Japan/China — moves that strengthen M&A, infrastructure and cross-border franchises. These hires support revenue growth in higher-fee businesses. Read More.

Senior hiring and expansion moves: Citi appointed JPMorgan’s Shukla as head of Asia infrastructure and hired senior coverage leaders (Potts) while targeting senior hires in Japan/China — moves that strengthen M&A, infrastructure and cross-border franchises. These hires support revenue growth in higher-fee businesses. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citi was nominated for a BeInCrypto institutional award for leadership in digital asset adoption (CIDAP and token services), highlighting potential growth in fee-based digital services. Read More.

Citi was nominated for a BeInCrypto institutional award for leadership in digital asset adoption (CIDAP and token services), highlighting potential growth in fee-based digital services. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market and regulatory updates: Citi issued participation notifications (technical/regulatory disclosures) — routine but relevant for governance and compliance watchers. Read More.

Market and regulatory updates: Citi issued participation notifications (technical/regulatory disclosures) — routine but relevant for governance and compliance watchers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and media pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) are driving investor attention and conversation around Citi's strategic moves and potential involvement in a complex deal; these are informational and may increase trading volume but are not definitive catalysts. Read More. Read More.

Coverage and media pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) are driving investor attention and conversation around Citi's strategic moves and potential involvement in a complex deal; these are informational and may increase trading volume but are not definitive catalysts. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s Japan banking head says the firm seeks expansion there despite a talent crunch — signals ongoing strategic focus on Asian growth, but execution risk remains. Read More.

Citi’s Japan banking head says the firm seeks expansion there despite a talent crunch — signals ongoing strategic focus on Asian growth, but execution risk remains. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop: the Fed left rates unchanged in a divided vote, a development that keeps loan and deposit margins (and investor sentiment) in focus for banks including Citi. Read More.

Macro backdrop: the Fed left rates unchanged in a divided vote, a development that keeps loan and deposit margins (and investor sentiment) in focus for banks including Citi. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/legal headline: a report says Citi paid an ex-JPMorgan banker $52M despite allegations of bullying and abusive behavior — a potential reputational and governance overhang that could attract scrutiny and increase legal/compensation questions. Read More.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $135.29. The business's 50-day moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average is $112.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore set a $139.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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