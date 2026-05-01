Danske Bank A S Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Danske Bank A S lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442,538 shares of the company's stock after selling 294,188 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Danske Bank A S's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Danske Bank A S owned 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $256,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 228.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,403,000 after buying an additional 3,602,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $408,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $139.11 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $332.71 billion, a PE ratio of 220.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.72.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here