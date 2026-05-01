Danske Bank A S Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Danske Bank A S decreased its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,208,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 150,069 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.5% of Danske Bank A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Danske Bank A S owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $231,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,717,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,315 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235,201 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,924,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,266,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $53.57 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.02.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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