Danske Bank A S Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Danske Bank A S grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,775 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $76,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $67,969,000 after acquiring an additional 73,176 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,677,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,121,000. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $865.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $801.00 to $796.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $825.68.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $707.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $756.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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