Danske Bank A S Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433,252 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 191,841 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $163,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Uptick Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Citizens Business Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 37,807 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 85,182 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $89.61 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.53.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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