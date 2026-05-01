Danske Bank A S Grows Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Danske Bank A S lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 515.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074,732 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,249,632 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.11% of NU worth $84,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 257,256,952 shares of the company's stock worth $4,306,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NU by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,478,395 shares of the company's stock worth $1,464,569,000 after purchasing an additional 239,660 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 74,478,698 shares of the company's stock worth $1,187,935,000 after purchasing an additional 659,526 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock worth $659,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NU by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,176,407 shares of the company's stock worth $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,827 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $14.53 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NU from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.46.

View Our Latest Report on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report).

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