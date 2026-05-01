Danske Bank A S Has $103.45 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Danske Bank A S increased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,142 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 394,974 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned 0.14% of General Motors worth $103,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $3,411,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 20.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 194,869 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.00.

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General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and upgraded outlook — GM reported a sizeable Q1 EPS beat and raised profit guidance, highlighting resilient pricing, connected‑services growth and improved margins; that beat underpins optimism about cash flow and buybacks. GM Q1 Earnings Blowout

Q1 earnings beat and upgraded outlook — GM reported a sizeable Q1 EPS beat and raised profit guidance, highlighting resilient pricing, connected‑services growth and improved margins; that beat underpins optimism about cash flow and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Tariff refunds lift P&L — Following a favorable court ruling, GM is recognizing expected tariff refunds that materially improve margins and were cited by management and analysts as a driver of the upgraded guidance. Automakers Anticipate Tariff Refunds

Tariff refunds lift P&L — Following a favorable court ruling, GM is recognizing expected tariff refunds that materially improve margins and were cited by management and analysts as a driver of the upgraded guidance. Positive Sentiment: Software/AI monetization & scale — GM is rolling Google’s Gemini into millions of vehicles and highlighting connected services as an overlooked recurring revenue stream, supporting higher margin growth potential. GM Adds Google Gemini

Software/AI monetization & scale — GM is rolling Google’s Gemini into millions of vehicles and highlighting connected services as an overlooked recurring revenue stream, supporting higher margin growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Big investments in U.S. manufacturing — GM is boosting U.S. manufacturing spend (announced ~$6B/yr initiatives and targeted plant investments) to secure production and bolster reliability; investors view this as both stabilization for ICE/SUV profits and a capex commitment to monitor. GM Boosts U.S. Manufacturing Spend

Big investments in U.S. manufacturing — GM is boosting U.S. manufacturing spend (announced ~$6B/yr initiatives and targeted plant investments) to secure production and bolster reliability; investors view this as both stabilization for ICE/SUV profits and a capex commitment to monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Continued spend on V8/gasoline capacity — GM is allocating roughly $1.3–1.4B across multiple plants to sustain V8/truck supply (including a reported $500M plant upgrade); this supports short‑term profitability but raises strategic questions about EV transition timing. GM Earmarks Over $1 Billion

Continued spend on V8/gasoline capacity — GM is allocating roughly $1.3–1.4B across multiple plants to sustain V8/truck supply (including a reported $500M plant upgrade); this supports short‑term profitability but raises strategic questions about EV transition timing. Negative Sentiment: EV truck roadmap under scrutiny — Conflicting reports about GM’s EV truck plans and company denials have created uncertainty about timing and product pipeline for a segment that investors expected to drive growth. That ambiguity can pressure EV‑growth multiple expectations. EV Truck Future Uncertain

EV truck roadmap under scrutiny — Conflicting reports about GM’s EV truck plans and company denials have created uncertainty about timing and product pipeline for a segment that investors expected to drive growth. That ambiguity can pressure EV‑growth multiple expectations. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and fuel‑price risks — Management flagged new risk disclosures around geopolitical tensions and fuel price spikes that could disrupt supply chains and hit high‑margin SUV/truck demand, which would pressure margins if sustained. Geopolitical Tensions Risk

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $76.97 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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