Danske Bank A S Has $107.43 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,163 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 168,976 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $107,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,924 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,356,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $177,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Seaport Research Partners dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $92.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.63.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE:NEE opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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