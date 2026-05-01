Danske Bank A S Has $109.42 Million Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Danske Bank A S lessened its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,852 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 84,067 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.10% of Newmont worth $109,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Newmont from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.51.

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Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NEM opened at $111.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $339,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,916,303.35. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,281. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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