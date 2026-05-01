Danske Bank A S Has $116.90 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Danske Bank A S decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,968 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $116,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $222,120,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $786.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $817.00 to $832.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $767.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares in the company, valued at $629,700.80. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $890.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $746.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.02 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here