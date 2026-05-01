Danske Bank A S Has $267.24 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Danske Bank A S lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169,605 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.6% of Danske Bank A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.07% of AbbVie worth $267,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell‑side upgrades and price‑target increases (Bank of America upgraded ABBV to Buy and lifted its PT to $234), signaling renewed analyst conviction around Skyrizi/Rinvoq growth and easing concerns about competitive erosion. Bank of America Upgrades AbbVie

Multiple sell‑side upgrades and price‑target increases (Bank of America upgraded ABBV to Buy and lifted its PT to $234), signaling renewed analyst conviction around Skyrizi/Rinvoq growth and easing concerns about competitive erosion. Positive Sentiment: Additional bullish price‑target moves from major firms — Morgan Stanley raised its PT to $278 (overweight) and Canaccord boosted its PT to $265 — adding upside runway and institutional support for the stock. Canaccord / Morgan Stanley Coverage

Additional bullish price‑target moves from major firms — Morgan Stanley raised its PT to $278 (overweight) and Canaccord boosted its PT to $265 — adding upside runway and institutional support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and outlook: AbbVie reported ~ $15B revenue in Q1 with strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance, which underpins the bullish analyst reactions and helps offset Humira declines. AbbVie tops quarterly expectations

Q1 results and outlook: AbbVie reported ~ $15B revenue in Q1 with strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance, which underpins the bullish analyst reactions and helps offset Humira declines. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate PR / ecosystem activity — AbbVie awarded the AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award to RIME Therapeutics (lab space, mentorship) in Canada, boosting long‑term innovation positioning but with limited near‑term financial impact. AbbVie and adMare Announce RIME Therapeutics Award

Corporate PR / ecosystem activity — AbbVie awarded the AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award to RIME Therapeutics (lab space, mentorship) in Canada, boosting long‑term innovation positioning but with limited near‑term financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics launched a charitable marketing initiative tied to its Allē program — positive PR and modest commercial support for aesthetics segment but not material for near‑term earnings. Allergan Aesthetics Philanthropy

Allergan Aesthetics launched a charitable marketing initiative tied to its Allē program — positive PR and modest commercial support for aesthetics segment but not material for near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/nuanced earnings signals: while revenue beat and guidance was raised, some metrics and accounting items pulled adjusted EPS dynamics lower in pockets (some data feeds flagged EPS misses or small estimate revisions), creating short‑term volatility. Coverage of earnings nuance

Mixed/nuanced earnings signals: while revenue beat and guidance was raised, some metrics and accounting items pulled adjusted EPS dynamics lower in pockets (some data feeds flagged EPS misses or small estimate revisions), creating short‑term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Minor analyst cuts and insider/positioning signals: Erste trimmed some FY estimates slightly and Quiver summaries show recent insider sales and mixed institutional flows — items investors watch as potential near‑term headwinds. Erste / Institutional Notes

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $211.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.57 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 911.57% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup cut their price objective on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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