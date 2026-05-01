Danske Bank A S Has $75.49 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,453 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $75,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ADP alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.2% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 335 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 867 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ADP opened at $211.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and raised guidance — ADP topped EPS and revenue estimates and lifted FY26 EPS guidance, supporting stronger forward earnings expectations. PR News Release

Q3 beat and raised guidance — ADP topped EPS and revenue estimates and lifted FY26 EPS guidance, supporting stronger forward earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: UBS nudged its price target up to $218 (Neutral) and TD Cowen raised its target to $216 (Hold) — small upward revisions that partially offset other cuts. Benzinga TickerReport

UBS nudged its price target up to $218 (Neutral) and TD Cowen raised its target to $216 (Hold) — small upward revisions that partially offset other cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $244 from $306 but maintained an Overweight rating — a mixed signal that trims upside while keeping a positive stance on longer-term fundamentals. MarketScreener

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $244 from $306 but maintained an Overweight rating — a mixed signal that trims upside while keeping a positive stance on longer-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target from $265 to $230 and moved to a Neutral rating — a material trim in analyst upside that likely pressured the stock. Benzinga

Citigroup lowered its price target from $265 to $230 and moved to a Neutral rating — a material trim in analyst upside that likely pressured the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed: some firms emphasize ADP’s AI momentum and raised guidance on the call, while others trimmed targets citing valuation or macro concerns — creating short-term volatility. TipRanks summary

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total value of $234,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,295.80. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $63,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,596,098. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,809 shares of company stock worth $410,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $262.00 to $214.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $260.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Automatic Data Processing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Automatic Data Processing wasn't on the list.

While Automatic Data Processing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here