Danske Bank A S Increases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407,086 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 248,290 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S's holdings in Intel were worth $88,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 66.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: Intel reported a Q1 earnings and revenue beat and gave an upbeat outlook for servers and AI workloads, which investors interpreted as validation that Intel is finally capturing meaningful AI infrastructure spend. Article Title

Q1 results beat expectations: Intel reported a Q1 earnings and revenue beat and gave an upbeat outlook for servers and AI workloads, which investors interpreted as validation that Intel is finally capturing meaningful AI infrastructure spend. Positive Sentiment: AI demand narrative broadened beyond GPUs: Analysts and market pieces are framing Intel CPUs as a growing and necessary layer for agentic/enterprise AI, shifting some infrastructure spend toward CPUs and helping re-rate Intel. This is a primary bullish driver behind recent buying. Article Title

AI demand narrative broadened beyond GPUs: Analysts and market pieces are framing Intel CPUs as a growing and necessary layer for agentic/enterprise AI, shifting some infrastructure spend toward CPUs and helping re-rate Intel. This is a primary bullish driver behind recent buying. Positive Sentiment: Fresh analyst upgrades and estimate hikes: Several shops have raised earnings forecasts and ratings after the quarter (examples include Northland, Erste and some boutique brokers), which amplifies buy-side conviction and supports higher price targets. Article Title

Fresh analyst upgrades and estimate hikes: Several shops have raised earnings forecasts and ratings after the quarter (examples include Northland, Erste and some boutique brokers), which amplifies buy-side conviction and supports higher price targets. Neutral Sentiment: Historic rally context — record month and valuation spotlight: Intel’s April rally was one of the largest in its history, drawing attention from both momentum traders and longer-term investors; that volume can accelerate moves in either direction. Article Title

Historic rally context — record month and valuation spotlight: Intel’s April rally was one of the largest in its history, drawing attention from both momentum traders and longer-term investors; that volume can accelerate moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Options market is pricing big swings: Traders are positioning for more than ~23% moves into summer (wide implied vol), reflecting increased uncertainty despite the bullish narrative. That raises trading volatility even as fundamentals improve. Article Title

Options market is pricing big swings: Traders are positioning for more than ~23% moves into summer (wide implied vol), reflecting increased uncertainty despite the bullish narrative. That raises trading volatility even as fundamentals improve. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns and profit‑taking risk: Intel’s market cap hit record levels and some outlets warn the rally may have outpaced fundamentals, prompting caution among value investors and potential selling if growth disappoints. Article Title

Valuation concerns and profit‑taking risk: Intel’s market cap hit record levels and some outlets warn the rally may have outpaced fundamentals, prompting caution among value investors and potential selling if growth disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Leadership churn and operational risks: A recent departure in the accounting/finance team and ongoing supply/competition issues (AMD/TSMC) are cited as execution risks that could cap upside if they resurface. Article Title

Leadership churn and operational risks: A recent departure in the accounting/finance team and ongoing supply/competition issues (AMD/TSMC) are cited as execution risks that could cap upside if they resurface. Negative Sentiment: Hype and short‑term consolidation: Commentators note the excitement may be “overdone” in the near term, meaning any small miss or rotation out of megacap semiconductors could pressure the stock. Article Title

Intel Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $95.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $474.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.47.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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