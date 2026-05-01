Danske Bank A S Purchases 24,579 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Danske Bank A S raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,373 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 24,579 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $68,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 63.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 44.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 245,506 shares of the construction company's stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $1,752,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $603.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Key Headlines Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $728.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $578.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.30 and a 52-week high of $728.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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