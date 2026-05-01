Danske Bank A S Purchases 416,428 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Danske Bank A S raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 200.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,955 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 416,428 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $78,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $688,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,317 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 628.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $168,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,454 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,557.80. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. This represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $209.07 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.79 and a 52 week high of $221.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here