Danske Bank A S Purchases 61,751 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Danske Bank A S lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $108,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $156.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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