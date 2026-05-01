Danske Bank A S Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Danske Bank A S grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,099 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $74,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,012,773,000 after purchasing an additional 164,120 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,816,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,244,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,740,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,067,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,893 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 497,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,792.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,593.21 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,760.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,974.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 50.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key MercadoLibre News

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,685.33.

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About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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