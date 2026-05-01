Danske Bank A S Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 164,854 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $165,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,609 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,040,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 305,904 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

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Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.98 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 471,268 shares of company stock worth $48,114,169 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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